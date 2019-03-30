From a high of 16,000 after Friday’s big storm, only 700 are still without power Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rocky Mountain Power said around 700 customers remained without electricity Saturday night, the result of Friday's storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds.

The combination broke tree branches and brought down power lines.

The company estimates all remaining customers will have power restored by Sunday afternoon.

Crews will work through the night again on restoration, and new crews will finish up the work Sunday.

"There`s physical challenges just to get to the problem," Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Tiffany Erickson said. "And then there`s fixing them and moving on to the next one."

At it's peak, more than 16,000 people were without power.