Murder-suicide victims’ friends discuss mental health

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police confirmed an Ogden mother was the one who pulled the trigger and killed her daughter in a murder-suicide on March 18.

This weekend, funeral services will be held for Maria “Isabel” Villalobos, 63, and Bianca Villalobos, 30.

“It’s hard to accept,” Sara Jane Coles said. “It’s really hard to grasp; it’s still mind-boggling.”

As Bianca’s best friend, Coles spent years with the mother and daughter.

Coles and other family friends admitted to FOX 13 that Isabel was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Lifelong depression was weighted down by financial struggles and a recent divorce. Coles said her friends planned a suicide intervention.

“I could see how taking Bianca with her made it easier in the end because Bianca wouldn’t have to live with it,” Coles said.

Ogden Police investigators believe Maria killed her daughter in Bianca’s basement bedroom before turning the gun on herself.

Coles’ boyfriend discovered the bodies in their eastern Ogden home after Bianca didn’t show up for work.

“Under the crappiest of circumstances, I know why she did what she did,” Coles said. “It was out of love and the best intentions. That’s what’s heartbreaking. I know she loved her that much.”

If there can be one lesson from this tragedy, Coles said, that people suffering from suicidal thoughts should get help.

“I know you’re screaming on the inside but it’s not hard to call a friend and say, ‘I need help,’" she said. "It feels like the worst when you’re a burden, but it’s more of a burden if you’re gone.”

Ogden Police wouldn't release any more details on the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.