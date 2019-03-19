Ogden Police investigating deaths of mother and daughter as murder-suicide

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter Tuesday said the case is an apparent murder-suicide.

A press release from Ogden PD identifies the deceased women as 63-year-old Maria Villalobos and 31-year-old Bianca Villalobos.

Police state the preliminary investigation shows both died of gunshot wounds and the case is a murder-suicide.

The press released did not indicate which individual pulled the trigger.

Officers responded to the home at 1627 27th Street around 2 a.m. for a welfare check. Officers spotted the two women deceased inside the residence when they arrived.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.