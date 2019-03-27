× 6-year-old girl hit by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A 6-year-old girl was hit by a car Wednesday evening near 3575 South and West Temple according to South Salt Lake City Police and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

South Salt Lake Police Executive Officer Gary Keller said she was playing in an alleyway and was hit, suffering a lower leg injury.

Keller also said police are checking the driver for impairments, but it doesn’t appear to be a factor right now.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.