Girl, 6, hit and killed near Vineyard Elem.

Posted 4:25 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, March 27, 2019

VINEYARD, Utah — A 6-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a large SUV in a neighborhood near Vineyard Elementary School Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. near 620 E Parker Place.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was riding a scooter when someone backed out of their driveway and struck the girl.

Investigators said they do not believe negligence or impairment were factors in the incident.

