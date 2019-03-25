Utah’s governor signs bill banning abortions after 18 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill banning abortion after 18 weeks.

House Bill 136, sponsored by Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, bans elective abortions after 18 weeks. It has an exception for cases of rape, incest or the health and safety of the mother.

The bill has already drawn threats of lawsuits from the ACLU of Utah and Planned Parenthood.

“This ban adds to the long list of restrictive abortion policies that legislators have already enacted in this state. For example, Utah already forces people seeking abortion to complete a state-mandated online education module and a face-to-face informed consent session designed to discourage people from seeking abortion services, and then wait 72 hours before receiving abortion care. These medically unnecessary restrictions can cause delays that force abortion later into pregnancy and disproportionately impact women who live in rural areas of our state and families who are economically disadvantaged,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

The ACLU tweeted “see you in court, Utah.”

The governor’s office defended his decision to sign it into law.

“Governor Herbert is unapologetically pro-life and believes state lawmakers have chosen an appropriate threshold for protecting the unborn while respecting a woman’s right to choose,” his spokesman, Paul Edwards, said in a statement to FOX 13.

It was included in a list of 119 bills he had signed into law. One bill vetoed, Senate Bill 123, would allow political parties to submit a list of names to replace a congressional vacancy.

In a letter to House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President Stuart Adams, Gov. Herbert said he believed SB123 “significantly limits participation and choice in elections.”

The governor also signed House Bill 114, the controversial “stand your ground” law that says people do not have a duty to retreat in the face of an aggressor. The bill has faced criticism that it targets minorities.

On the same day the Utah Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge to the legislature replacing Proposition 2 (the medical cannabis ballot initiative), the governor signed a series of bills that change how ballot initiatives get before voters.

House Bill 133 changes the effective date that successful initiatives become law, giving the legislature time to review it. House Bill 145 creates a system to see almost real-time who signs a citizen referendum petition (and allows for signature removal at the same time), and House Bill 195 changes the signature threshold. Critics have accused the legislature of overstepping their power over initiatives.

The governor also signed a bill raising the legal smoking age to 21.

To date, Gov. Herbert has signed 306 bills into law from the 2019 legislative session.

Here’s the full list of bills the governor signed on Monday:

HB15S02 Victim Rights Amendments, Eliason, S. HB19 Pretrial Release Amendments, Romero, A. HB23S02 Gambling Machines Amendments, McKell, M. HB27 Public Education Definitions Amendments, Peterson, V. HB29S01 Special Education Recodification, Peterson, V. HB35 Custody and Parent-Time Revisions, Snow, V. HB40 Amendments to Criminal Provisions, Ray, P. HB43 Support Animals Amendments, Dunnigan, J. HB48S02 School Trust Fund Modifications, Moss, J. HB52S01 Remote Notarization Standards, Hall, C. HB55S02 Insurance Amendments, Dunnigan, J. HB56 Employers’ Reinsurance Fund Amendments, Dunnigan, J. HB60S01 Division of Facilities Construction and Management Property Amendments, Brooks, W. HB71S01 Health Education Amendments, Ward, R. HB79 Interlocal Provision of Law Enforcement Service, Winder, M. HB90S02 Occupational Licensing Modifications, Hutchings, E. HB95 Bad Check Fee Amendments, Ivory, K. HB108 Human Trafficking Revisions, Romero, A. HB114 Self-Defense Amendments, Maloy, A. HB118 Incentives for Statewide Assessment Performance, Winder, M. HB119S04 Initiatives, Referenda, and Other Political Activities, Daw, B. HB129S01 Campaign Amendments, Hall, C. HB130S01 Public Education Exit Survey, Moss, C. HB133S02 Initiative Amendments, Daw, B. HB134 Area Assessment Charges, Ferry, J. HB136S01 Abortion Amendments, Acton, C. HB138S01 Special Designation of Highway 6, Watkins, C. HB145S03 Citizen Political Process Amendments, Thurston, N. HB148S04 Vehicle Idling Revisions, Arent, P. HB163S02 Offenses Against the Administration of Government Amendments, Hall, C. HB171S01 Temporary Replacements for County Offices, Potter, V. HB175S01 Transportation of Veterans to Memorials Support Special Group License Plate, Albrecht, C. HB177S02 Fund of Funds Amendments, Waldrip, S. HB187S02 Professional Licensing Amendments, Schultz, M. HB192 Statute of Limitations Amendments, Arent, P. HB195S02 Initiative and Referendum Amendments, Handy, S. HB200S03 Appointment of Constables Amendments, Wilde, L. HB208 Safe Routes to School Program, Harrison, S. HB213S01 Promotion of Student Loan Forgiveness, Duckworth, S. HB224 Department of Heritage and Arts Amendments, Winder, M. HB244 Misdemeanor Sentencing Timeline Clarifications, Hutchings, E. HB250S02 School Fee Revisions, Lisonbee, K. HB280S01 Apprenticeship Opportunity Awareness, Winder, M. HB281S02 Prosecution Review Amendments, Lisonbee, K. HB286 Financial and Economic Literacy Education Amendments, Moss, J. HB288S02 Critical Infrastructure Materials, Wilde, L. HB307S02 Utility Online Usage Data Amendments, Hutchings, E. HB311S01 Governmental Immunity Revisions, McKell, M. HB321 Public Improvements to Provide Sewer Services, Wilde, L. HB322 Title Insurance Amendments, McKell, M. HB324S04 Tobacco Age Amendments, Eliason, S. HB336S01 Nurse Practice Act Amendments, Dunnigan, J. HB342 Homeless Provider Oversight Amendments, King, B. HB343S02 Development Advertising Amendments, Daw, B. HB344 Student Asthma Relief Amendments, Wheatley, M. HB345S01 Tourism Marketing Performance Account Amendments, Gibson, F. HB358 Right of Way Equity Amendments, Gibson, F. HB361S01 Horse Racing Amendments, McKell, M. HB369 World War II Memorial Commission, Dailey-Provost, J. HB370S03 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Amendments, Ray, P. HB371S01 Consent to Services for Homeless Youth, Weight, E. HB378S02 Regulatory Sandbox, Roberts, M. HB381S01 Amusement Ride Safety, Potter, V. HB382 Resort Communities Tax Amendments, Strong, M. HB387S06 Boards and Commissions Amendments, Knotwell, J. HB389S01 Incentive Program Amendments, Christofferson, K. HB391S02 Modifications to Governmental Immunity Provisions, Ivory, K. HB392 Telemedicine Reimbursement Amendments, Ivory, K. HB395S02 State Construction Registry Amendments, Roberts, M. HB402 Agricultural Vehicle Amendments, Perry, L. HB414S01 Restitution Reporting, Pitcher, S. HB460 Medicaid Eligibility Amendments, Moss, C. HCR6 Concurrent Resolution Designating May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and LGBT+ Awareness Day, Romero, A. HCR8 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the Work of the Stop the Bleed Initiative and Campaign, Spendlove, R. HCR16 Concurrent Resolution Designating Utah Women’s Voter Registration Day, Ballard, M. HCR20S02 Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Statue of Philo T. Farnsworth, Stenquist, J. SB25S01 Records Committees, Harper, W. SB33 Political Procedures Amendments, Harper, W. SB39 Assisted Outpatient Treatment for Mental Illness, Fillmore, L. SB40 Child Welfare Sunset Provisions, Christensen, A. SB50S02 Local Government Office Amendments, Vickers, E. SB57S02 Child Abuse Amendments, Weiler, T. SB71S03 Food Truck Amendments, Henderson, D. SB73 Amendments to Martha Hughes Cannon Oversight Committee, Henderson, D. SB74S02 Air Ambulance Revisions, Harper, W. SB75 Domestic Violence Amendments, Christensen, A. SB78 Intestate Succession Amendments, Hinkins, D. SB85S01 Secure Transport Designation Amendments, Vickers, E. SB89S01 Conflict Disclosure Amendments, Iwamoto, J. SB91 Acceptance of Competency-based Education, Millner, A. SB114 Hunting Amendments, Hinkins, D. SB116 Office of State Debt Collection Revisions, Hillyard, L. SB125 Vehicle Registration Records Amendments, Weiler, T. SB131 Ignition Interlock Amendments, Harper, W. SB133 Oppressive Conduct in a Closely Held Corporation, Cullimore, K. SB136 Scholarships for Career and Technical Education, Grover, K. SB145 Legal Notice Revisions, McCay, D. SB151S03 Initiative Procedure Amendments, Henderson, D. SB158 Occupational and Professional Licensure, Harper, W. SB163 Candidate Filing Disclosure Amendments, Anderegg, J. SB184S01 Code Enforcement Amendments, Thatcher, D. SB195 Declaration of Candidacy Amendments, Vickers, E. SB197 Law Enforcement Agency Amendments, Bramble, C. SB202S03 Vulnerable Adult Amendments, Weiler, T. SB206 Underground Conversion of Utilities Amendments, Buxton, D. SB208 National Certification Teacher Incentive Amendments, Mayne, K. SB216 Political Committee Amendments, Thatcher, D. SB226 Office of Recovery Services Fee, Hillyard, L. SB227 Medicaid Inspector General Amendments, Anderegg, J. SB229 Medical Billing Transparency Amendments, Weiler, T. SB234 White Collar Crime Registry, Bramble, C. SB237S01 Caregiver Compensation Amendments, Harper, W. SB249S01 Outdoor Recreation Grant Amendments, Okerlund, R. SB252S01 Fines and Fees Amendments, McCay, D. SB270 Vandalism of Public Lands, Cullimore, K. SCR1 Concurrent Resolution on the Payment for Treatments in an Institution for Mental Illness, Fillmore, L. SCR2 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Navajo Code Talkers, Iwamoto, J. SCR3 Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Public Employees’ Health Plans, Hemmert, D.