Utah Supreme Court hears challenge to the medical cannabis replacement bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court is considering whether to overturn the legislature’s replacement of Proposition 2, the medical cannabis ballot initiative.

The justices heard arguments on Monday from The People’s Right, a fledgling group seeking to overturn House Bill 3001, which replaced voter-approved Prop 2 days after it went into effect. The group wants a public referendum on the bill (meaning voters would determine whether to accept it).

The People’s Right is challenging a determination by the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office that it would not qualify for a referendum because the legislature approved the medical cannabis bill with a two-thirds majority.

The Court did not immediately issue a ruling, but took the case under advisement.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.