× Veterans building renamed after late Major Brent Taylor

NORTH OGDEN, Utah – The North Ogden Department of Veteran’s Affairs Outstation will officially be known as the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation after President Trump signed the Major Brent Taylor bill into law Thursday.

The bill renames the building in honor of the town’s former mayor, who was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 3, 2018.

“The naming of a building will never repay the debt our nation owes Mayor Taylor or his family, but it can stand as a humble reminder of the citizen soldier who lost his life in the service of others,” said Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) in a press release.

The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and cosponsored by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), passed through the Senate with unanimous support.

It also passed through the U.S. House with unanimous support.

The entire text of the bill can be found here.