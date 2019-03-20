× Montana trooper remains in medically induced coma at Utah hospital after shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Montana State Trooper wounded in a shooting remains in extremely critical condition and in a medically induced coma in a Utah hospital, and authorities are reminding the public not to spread false rumors about his status.

Trooper Wade Palmer’s wife, Lindsey, gave an update on her husband’s condition Wednesday, stating in part that he is in extremely critical condition and in a medical coma but considered stable.

He has not regained consciousness since being shot at least three times in the head, face and neck last Friday.

“Due to the nature and extent of his injuries, it may be some time before we know more about his prognosis,”Lindsey Palmer stated. “he family asks for the public’s patience and for their understanding that updates will not necessarily be available on a daily basis.”

Palmer also expressed her gratitude for the support she’s received earlier in the week. See the bottom of this story for the complete statement issued Wednesday.

Wednesday’s press release also included an admonishment to the public not to share false rumors about the trooper’s condition.

“There have been some false rumors circulating about Trooper Palmer’s condition,” Montana Highway Patrol Chief Tom Butler said. “While we understand that the chatter can arise from a place of genuine concern and goodwill, please understand that when Wade’s friends and relatives see misinformation posted about his condition, it is very upsetting, especially when they have to take the time and energy to dispel the rumors. With that in mind, please do not circulate or repeat a rumor or information about Trooper Palmer unless it has been verified by the Montana Highway Patrol or Department of Justice.”

The full statement from Lindsey Palmer is below: