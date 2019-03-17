× UPDATE: Search for missing 4-year-old girl halted

ANETH, Utah – Search and rescue operations for missing 4-year-old Andinne Jones have been temporarily halted after three days according to the Navajo Divison of Public Safety.

Jones was reported missing Thursday afternoon and tracking led to McElmo Creek, which is near the family’s home and flows into the San Juan River.

Searches continued Friday and Saturday with three search teams covering the San Juan River riverbank and boat teams covering around 24 miles of the river between Bluff and Aneth.

Over 200 volunteers have assisted in foot searches.

According to the Navajo Division of Public Safety, the decision to suspend search efforts came to allow resources to recuperate and reassess the situation.

The department is also assessing the impact of heavy metal contamination released into the water from Gold King Mine Thursday.

The community will continue to organize search teams and the Navajo Police Department is still investigating any leads from volunteers.

“We are thankful of the overwhelming amount of support and resources that we received throughout the search,” said Chief of Police Phillip Francisco. “We want to thank our local, state, federal partners, volunteers, and the donations made to helped us in covering the terrain in finding this little girl. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the volunteers who covered miles of ground terrain along the creek and riverbed and to the community who donated food and supplies for the volunteers.”

Anyone with information or tips is asked to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350/1351.