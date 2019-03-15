× Search continues for 3-year-old girl missing in San Juan Co.

ANETH, Utah — Volunteers and public safety personnel are searching for a young girl who disappeared Thursday.

According to officials with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Andalyn Jones was with her family in the area of Aneth and Montezuma Creek when she disappeared.

Public safety workers with Navajo Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and Montezuma Creek Fire and EMS began looking for Andalyn on Thursday afternoon. The searches were conducted on foot, in the air and on the river.

Volunteers interested in assisting with the search can meet at the Aneth Chapter House.

” “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with this precious child and family. We pray for her safety and wellbeing as the search continues. We will continue to offer more updates as this situation proceeds. We ask for your prayers at this time,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a post on Navajo Police Department’s Facebook page.

A photo and description of Andalyn was not immediately available.