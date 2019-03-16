Richfield woman talks about how her husband lived, as investigators try to determine how he died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Utah -- Linda Fields of Richfield, Utah has some closure knowing that her husband, James Fields, is not lost somewhere.

The 77-year-old man went missing on March 4, but his truck was found Friday stuck in the mud in Colorado.

"They found him several hundred yards from the vehicle," Linda Fields said.

Police are investigating how James Fields died, and how he ended up in Colorado.

He left Richfield for an appointment with a doctor in Provo, but never arrived.

During the eleven days he was missing, Linda held out some hope.

"You go through a series of ups and downs of fear that they are never coming back," she said. "Or huge hopes that God is going to grant the miracle you want."

Six days after James disappeared, Linda attended a "Missing in Utah" event. She met others who have experienced what she was going through, and received advice from experts about how to fill out missing person reports and update old ones.

Now, Linda is remembering the good times she and James had during a 33 year marriage.

"We figured we covered more than 100,000 miles around the United States camping," she said. "And I just thought he was the cutest thing there was."