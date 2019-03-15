× Missing Utah man found dead in Colorado

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A man who was reported missing out of Sevier County earlier this month was found dead in Colorado Friday.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office states James Fields, 77, was found dead near Parachute, Colorado around 4 p.m.

Fields’ vehicle was found stuck in the mud, and the man was found dead several hundred yards away.

No further details regarding the cause and manner of his death have been released.

“We are working with the Colorado officials to in the investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Our condolences to the Fields family.”

Fields was last seen March 4. The sheriff’s office previously stated he was supposed to head to an appointment in Utah County that day but did not arrive.