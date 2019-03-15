‘We are not a racist community’ – Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller addresses Westbrook incident



SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller read a statement at Thursday’s night home game in which she shared her thoughts about Monday’s verbal altercation between a Jazz fan and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

“This should never happen. We are not a racist community. We believe in treating people with courtesy and respect as human beings. From time to time, individual fans exhibit poor behavior and forget their manners. Some disrespect players on other teams. When that happens, I want to jump up and shout ‘Stop!’, Miller said. (Scroll down to read her full statement .)

Westbrook said an attendee at Monday’s game made a disrespectful and racial comment directed at him.

“A young man and his wife in the stands told me to ‘Get down on my knees like I used to,'” Westbrook said.

A video shared on social media that night shows Westbrook yelling “I’ll f— you up! You and your wife! I’ll f— you up!” at the fan. Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his role in the incident.

On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Group announced the other party involved in the verbal altercation has been permanently banned from all events at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The incident prompted another Jazz fan to launch a GoFundMe campaign in which he hopes Jazz fans will raise $25,000 for the Human Rights Campaign. The campaign has raised nearly $15,000 as of Friday morning.

Read Gail Miller’s full statement: