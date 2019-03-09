Daylight Saving Time bill finally gets a hearing in the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — After weeks of getting nowhere, a bill on Daylight Saving Time will finally see the light of day.

After FOX 13 aired a story Friday on Rep. Marsha Judkins’ legislation proposing a ballot question for voters to decide whether Utah should stay on standard time, jump off of it or keep switching back-and-forth, her bill was granted a hearing.

On Monday, the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee will hear House Joint Resolution 15.

Rep. Judkins is modifying the legislation, the Utah House of Representatives said in a statement on Saturday. It would support Congressman Rob Bishop’s federal legislation to allow states to choose whether to stay on DST, leave it or keep switching back and forth.