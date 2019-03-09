Daylight Saving Time bill finally gets a hearing in the Utah State Legislature

Posted 3:13 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, March 9, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — After weeks of getting nowhere, a bill on Daylight Saving Time will finally see the light of day.

After FOX 13 aired a story Friday on Rep. Marsha Judkins’ legislation proposing a ballot question for voters to decide whether Utah should stay on standard time, jump off of it or keep switching back-and-forth, her bill was granted a hearing.

On Monday, the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee will hear House Joint Resolution 15.

Rep. Judkins is modifying the legislation, the Utah House of Representatives said in a statement on Saturday. It would support Congressman Rob Bishop’s federal legislation to allow states to choose whether to stay on DST, leave it or keep switching back and forth.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.