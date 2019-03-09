3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

He is the son of prominent Utah Jewish leader Rabbi Benny Zippel. Avremi Zippel is himself a rabbi, who in recent months revealed he was severely sexually abused by a nanny from the time he was just a young boy into his late teens.

He says what happened to him tormented him for decades and underscores how sexual abuse does not discriminate between classes, creeds or circumstances.

Now, with a wife and two children, he is in recovery and considers himself a survivor.