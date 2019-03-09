3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Mitt Romney

Posted 1:35 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, March 9, 2019


Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney now occupies the seat vacated by Utah Senator Orrin Hatch. In this interview, Romney talks about why he wanted to become a U.S. Senator and his hopes for Congress.

