3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Lance Allred

Lance Allred was born in a polygamist commune in Montana, the grandson of polygamist leader Rulon Allred, and went on to become the first deaf player in the N.B.A.

His life has been full of longshots, from his family leaving polygamy, to playing with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, to becoming a highly sought-after international motivational speaker and best-selling author.

In this 3 Questions interview, Fox 13’s Bob Evans gets into deep territory with a man who has had remarkable experiences along life’s journey.

