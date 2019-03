× Police: suspect in Orem shooting of 26-year-old turns himself in

OREM, Utah – The suspect who allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Dominique Barnett on Thursday has turned himself in, according to police.

The Orem Police Department issued a tweet Saturday morning that Elbert Paule, 19, turned himself in to police and is in custody.

Orem Police said more information will be released on the situation when it becomes available.