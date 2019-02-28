× Police looking for suspect after man shot in Orem; UVU students shelter in place

OREM, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Orem Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at Parkway Lofts, at 1225 W 1000 S.

An Orem Police spokesman said officers have recovered the gun used, but the suspect is still outstanding. Police aren’t sure if the shooter may have other weapons.

Police identified Elbert Puele as a person of interest in connection with the shooting, and they said he was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeved sweater.

An alert for Utah Valley University students urged them to shelter in place and to avoid the general area of Parkway Lofts.

Police said the person who was shot is an adult male. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.