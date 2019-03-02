After a week of cougar, moose and other wildlife sightings in cities, expect more animal encounters in Utah as the valleys warm

Posted 7:24 am, March 2, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) This young, male cougar was caught in a culvert after being spotted near Bluffdale Elementary School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

A spate of appearances by cougar and moose — and one intrepid mountain goat — in cities along the Wasatch Front has animal lovers reaching for their binoculars and wildlife officials warning that more close encounters could be coming. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“March is a very important month to keep your eyes open,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the state Division of Wildlife Resources’ central region.

Since last week, a mother and two juvenile cougars roamed into the backyard of a Millcreek home, peeking in the resident’s window; a mountain goat was caught on camera by police in Cottonwood Heights; a mother and juvenile moose were captured in Bountiful and taken to the Uinta Mountains near Kamas; and Bluffdale Elementary School enacted its emergency protocols after a cougar was spotted at a park across the street.

To read the entire article, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.