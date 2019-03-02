× After a week of cougar, moose and other wildlife sightings in cities, expect more animal encounters in Utah as the valleys warm

A spate of appearances by cougar and moose — and one intrepid mountain goat — in cities along the Wasatch Front has animal lovers reaching for their binoculars and wildlife officials warning that more close encounters could be coming. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“March is a very important month to keep your eyes open,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the state Division of Wildlife Resources’ central region.

Since last week, a mother and two juvenile cougars roamed into the backyard of a Millcreek home, peeking in the resident’s window; a mountain goat was caught on camera by police in Cottonwood Heights; a mother and juvenile moose were captured in Bountiful and taken to the Uinta Mountains near Kamas; and Bluffdale Elementary School enacted its emergency protocols after a cougar was spotted at a park across the street.

