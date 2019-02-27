× Shelter in place lifted at Bluffdale Elementary School after cougar captured nearby

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Bluffdale Elementary School was sheltering in place Wednesday morning after a cougar was spotted in a nearby park, but the animal has since been captured.

Bluffdale City posted Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., stating that many residents had heard report of the sighting from their school.

Sandi Riesgraf, a spokesperson for the Jordan School District, confirmed Bluffdale Elementary School was sheltering in place in response to the sighting.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Riesgraf said the cougar was trapped by wildlife officers and the shelter in place order is ending.

The cougar was in the area of Wardle Fields Park, 14148 South 2700 West. That park is located near Bluffdale Elementary and North Star Academy.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for how to respond should you encounter a wild animal.

See below for their tips regarding encounters with mountain lions, which are also called cougars:

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.