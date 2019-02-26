The bill to dump 3.2 beer in Utah passes a final vote in the Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate cast a final vote to dump 3.2 beer in favor of heavier brews.

In a 27-2 vote, the Senate approved Senate Bill 132. It would change the legal definition of beer in Utah from 3.2 to 4.8% alcohol by weight. The bill is being run in response to major breweries ditching 3.2 beer as a result of other, bigger beer drinking states moving away from it.

The bill now goes to the Utah House of Representatives for consideration. House Rules Committee Chairman Timothy Hawkes, R-Centerville, told FOX 13 on Monday he wasn’t committing to the bill getting a hearing and questioned if product was really disappearing from store shelves, as others have claimed.