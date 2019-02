SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would dump 3.2 beer for heavier brews in grocery and convenience stores passed a critical vote in the Senate on Monday.

After a lot of debate, the Utah State Senate voted 21-8 to pass the bill.

The bill faces another vote in the Senate before moving over to the House.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.