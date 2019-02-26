Roy Police seek armed man who stole cash, clerk’s phone during robbery at Maverik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- Police in Roy are searching for a man who carried out an armed robbery at a Maverik in Roy early Tuesday morning.

According to Roy Police, the crime occurred at a Maverik gas station near 2800 West and 4000 South around 12:30 a.m.

An armed man arrived and demanded cash as well as the clerk's cell phone.

Police pursued the man, but he evaded them. Attempts to locate him by pinging the stolen cell phone were not successful.

The details of the case are similar to a robbery at Maverik in North Salt Lake on February 21, officers said. In that case an armed man also stole money and the clerk's phone before fleeing.

"Apparently there was a case that happened earlier this week or late last week that there were similar circumstances in the robbery," Sgt. Daniel Tubbs of Roy Police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Roy Police at 801-629-8221.