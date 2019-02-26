About the Podcast: ‘3 Questions with Bob Evans’

Posted 3:58 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, February 26, 2019

FOX 13 News proudly presents “3 Questions with Bob Evans” in podcast form. Each week, news anchor Bob Evans delivers a new interview featuring a celebrity, dignitary or luminary who calls Utah home (with a few exceptions here and there).

You’ll hear from a wide variety of politicians, athletes, musicians, philanthropists, broadcasters, religious leaders and others who have a distinct influence on the Beehive State.

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:
Apple Podcasts | Castbox | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.
Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.
View Bob Evans’ bio here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.