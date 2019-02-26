× About the Podcast: ‘3 Questions with Bob Evans’

FOX 13 News proudly presents “3 Questions with Bob Evans” in podcast form. Each week, news anchor Bob Evans delivers a new interview featuring a celebrity, dignitary or luminary who calls Utah home (with a few exceptions here and there).

You’ll hear from a wide variety of politicians, athletes, musicians, philanthropists, broadcasters, religious leaders and others who have a distinct influence on the Beehive State.

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Castbox | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.

Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.

View Bob Evans’ bio here.