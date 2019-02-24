Suspects in Colorado killing, Utah bank robbery arrested in Oregon
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Three suspects wanted for bank robberies in Park City and Wyoming, and the shooting death of a driver in Denver have been arrested in Oregon, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a tweet:
Sgt. Kacey Bates with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said two men entered the Wells Fargo around 10 a.m. Friday. Surveillance images show one of the suspects pointing a gun at a bank teller. They got away with an unknown amount of cash.
In a press release, police in Denver said the same suspects were involved in an early morning carjacking on Friday as well.
They are accused of stealing a Cadillac and shooting and killing the driver just before 2 a.m.
Investigators in Cheyenne, Wyoming say, about two hours later, the same two men robbed a convenience store and fired a gun twice.
Nobody was hurt in the Cheyenne or Kimball Junction incidents.
Police said a woman was with the two suspects, but her involvement isn’t clear. It was not clear if the woman was one of the three who were arrested in Oregon.