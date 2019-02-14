Moose falls through basement window into Pinebrook home

Posted 4:34 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 14, 2019

PINEBROOK, Utah — Snowfall can be magical in the way it transforms entire landscapes. But that can also make it very confusing.

At least, confused is probably how this moose felt when it fell through the basement window of a Pinebrook home early Thursday morning..

Although the moose is reportedly fine, it left a big mess to clean up.


