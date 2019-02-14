Moose falls through basement window into Pinebrook home

PINEBROOK, Utah — Snowfall can be magical in the way it transforms entire landscapes. But that can also make it very confusing.

At least, confused is probably how this moose felt when it fell through the basement window of a Pinebrook home early Thursday morning..

Not your everyday house guest! This morning our deputies helped with a moose that made its way into a Pinebrook home. After a terrifying experience for the homeowner, deputies helped guide the moose out of the home. The moose had minor injuries and was reunited to the outdoors. pic.twitter.com/e1U2Yp9FQC — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) February 14, 2019

Although the moose is reportedly fine, it left a big mess to clean up.