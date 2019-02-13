‘Heaven has gained a mighty warrior’ – funeral for Laurie Holt to be held Saturday

DRAPER, Utah — Many Utahns were devastated Sunday to hear about the passing of Laurie Holt, the mother of Josh Holt, who tirelessly fought to have Josh Holt released from a Venezuelan prison.

Laurie Holt’s passing comes just two years after Josh Holt and his wife were able to return home to the U.S.

According to an obituary written by Laurie Holt’s family, she passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 50, leaving behind her husband, two sons and two daughters, as well as her father and three brothers.

There will be a viewing for Laurie Holt on February 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, located at 11859 South 700 East in Draper. Her funeral will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at the Summerhill Stake Center, located at 12110 South 1300 West in Riverton.

Mia Love, former Utah Representative and a close friend of the Holt family, established a GoFundMe to aid with funeral costs.