Laurie Holt, mother of Josh Holt, who was held for nearly two years in Venezuelan prison, has died

SALT LAKE CITY — Laurie Holt, the mother of Josh Holt, who was held in a Venezuelan prison for almost two years, has died.

Josh Holt, of Riverton, was incarcerated after he traveled to Venezuela to marry his fiance. A few days after the wedding, he and his wife Thamy Holt were arrested and Venezuelan authorities claimed they found assault weapons in their apartment.

Both Josh and Thamy were released in May of 2018.

In my entire Senate service there’s no memory I cherish more than seeing Laurie hug her son Josh when they were finally reunited. Our hearts ache at news of her passing but Elaine and I send our prayers and our love to Jason and the Holt family tonight.https://t.co/T8nq18zob6 pic.twitter.com/tk4ALMNRQo — Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) February 11, 2019

