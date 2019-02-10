Person of interest in custody following apparent homicide in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police announced one person was taken into custody after a woman’s body was found in a trailer Saturday night.

According to a tweet by West Valley City Police Department, a person of interest has been located and taken into custody for questioning.

Police have not identified the victim but said the woman was in her 40’s, and that she and the suspect knew each other.

Homicide investigation: deceased is a woman in her 40’s. We have indentified a person of interest in her death. That person has been located and taken in for questioning. He is an adult male who is known to the victim. pic.twitter.com/k5fNk1iC6L — WVC Police (@WVCPD) February 10, 2019

The investigation comes after police got a 911 call near 3300 Chester Park Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Fox 13 first reported when police arrived at the scene they found a deceased woman inside of a trailer.

Police had no other details available at this time.