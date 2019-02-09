Police on scene of apparent homicide in West Valley City

Posted 8:11 pm, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55PM, February 9, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Investigators with the West Valley City Police Department were on the scene of an apparent homicide Saturday night.

A tweet made by the police department said the incident occurred near 3300 Chester Park Dr.

“We were dispatched to a 911 call, officers arrived, found evidence indicating a homicide occurred,” police said.

Officials stated that a body of a woman was found inside a trailer home in the area.

Officers were working on a search warrant, police stated.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available. 