Police on scene of apparent homicide in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Investigators with the West Valley City Police Department were on the scene of an apparent homicide Saturday night.
A tweet made by the police department said the incident occurred near 3300 Chester Park Dr.
“We were dispatched to a 911 call, officers arrived, found evidence indicating a homicide occurred,” police said.
Officials stated that a body of a woman was found inside a trailer home in the area.
Officers were working on a search warrant, police stated.
This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.