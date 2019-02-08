× ATF among agencies investigating Episcopal church fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is confirmed to have joined several local agencies investigating a January 5 fire at Grace Episcopal Church in St. George.

Officials with the St. George Police Department, the St. George Fire Department and the Utah State Fire Marshal are also investigating the fire in an attempt to determine if there might have been criminal intent behind the fire.

“I pray that it was not an act of violence and I’m asking our congregation to pray that it was not an act of violence,” said Rev. Tom Fiske, the church’s vicar.

It is unknown if the Grace Episcopal Church fire and the fire at an LDS church stake center that occurred three weeks later in St. George are connected. All four agencies are also investigating that fire.