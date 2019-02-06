UHP responds to 410 crashes statewide following storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol has responded to 410 crashes across Utah, according to a tweet Wednesday.
Over half of those crashes, 211 to be exact, occurred between midnight Wednesday and Wednesday afternoon.
An 11-car pileup near the Davis and Salt Lake County border closed southbound Interstate 15 for two hours Wednesday morning, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Today, Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed due to avalanche danger.
UHP provided a picture of the 11-car pileup with their tweet.
Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:
Click here to download on all iOS devices.
Click here to download on all Android operating systems.