UHP responds to 410 crashes statewide following storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol has responded to 410 crashes across Utah, according to a tweet Wednesday.

Over half of those crashes, 211 to be exact, occurred between midnight Wednesday and Wednesday afternoon.

An 11-car pileup near the Davis and Salt Lake County border closed southbound Interstate 15 for two hours Wednesday morning, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Today, Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed due to avalanche danger.

UHP provided a picture of the 11-car pileup with their tweet.

