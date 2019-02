Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A major winter storm is dumping heavy snow in many areas of Utah, and making for a slow and dangerous commute Wednesday morning.

The roads are so treacherous that just after 6:30 a.m., Utah Department of Transportation spokesman, John Gleason, sent a tweet asking anyone who doesn't have to drive to avoid doing so at least during the morning.

Alert: If you have any flexibility with your schedule, or if you can work from home... today is the day. Please avoid driving this morning if possible. UDOT snow plows are out in force, but driving conditions remain difficult this morning. Please stay safe! — John Gleason (@johnegleason) February 6, 2019

