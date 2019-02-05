× West Valley City police seeking missing, endangered man with Alzheimer’s

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday in locating a missing and endangered man.

Police said that 61-year-old Randy Williford was last seen walking toward Jordan Parkway from 2630 S Chesterfield St.

Williford was wearing a tan Carhart jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes when he went missing, police said.

Williford is five-foot-10, has blue eyes, gray hair and a beard. He also has Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who locates Williford was asked to call police at 801-840-4000.