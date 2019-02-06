× Police seek missing and endangered West Valley City man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are once again looking for a man with Alzheimer’s, who was reported missing and endangered Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, West Valley City Police tweeted that 61-year-old Randy Williford had been found safe.

However, Randy Williford’s daughter contacted FOX 13 Wednesday evening and said her father had been mistakenly released by police and is missing again.

Roxanne Vainuku, a spokesperson with West Valley City Police, confirmed to FOX 13 that Williford was found by Salt Lake City Police at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at 735 State Street in West Valley City but was released for unknown reasons.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Salt Lake City Police Department for comment.

Williford is 5-foot-10-inches, with blue eyes, gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhart jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who locates Williford, who was last seen walking toward Jordan Parkway from Chesterfield Street, is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.