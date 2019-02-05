× Utah deputy, semi driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 30

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A deputy and a semi driver are both seriously injured after a crash on Highway 30 in Laketown Canyon Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol states a semi slid off of Highway 30 while in the canyon.

As crews were investigating that crash, a second semi slid into a Rich County deputy’s vehicle. UHP first tweeted about the crash shortly after noon.

The deputy and semi driver both suffered serious injuries.

“However, the Deputy’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” UHP states.

No further details were immediately available, Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

The crash comes as winter weather is hitting the Beehive State.