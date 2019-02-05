× U.S. Senate passes resolution to name VA center after Maj. Brent Taylor

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a unanimous resolution Tuesday to rename the North Ogden Department of Veteran’s Affairs Outstation the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation.

Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in November of 2018 after being deployed to the country as part of the Utah National Guard.

“In every aspect of his life, Major Taylor was a shining example of patriotism, sacrifice, and service,” Sen. Mike Lee R-UT said on the floor of the United Senate while securing unanimous consent for the resolution’s passage. “It is only right that we honor his extraordinary life. And to that end, it would only be a fitting tribute to rename the Ogden veterans’ center as the ‘Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation.’ ”

Rep. Rob Bishop R-UT also introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House.

“Brent Taylor lived an exemplary life,” Bishop said. “My heart will forever break for the loss of such a giant, but I will take comfort knowing that example he set in life, will long endure.” Bishop added, “The naming of a building will never repay the debt our nation owes Mayor Taylor or his family, but it can stand as a humble reminder of the citizen soldier who lost his life in the service of others.”

Jennie Taylor, the widow of Taylor, was in Washington as a guest of Bishop for the State of the Union when the resolution passed.

Senator Lee’s full remarks can be found here.