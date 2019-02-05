× Driver processed for DUI after head-on crash on 1300 South overpass in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police in Salt Lake City said a driver was processed for DUI after a head-on crash on the 1300 South overpass near 650 West in Salt Lake City Monday.

Officials said Monday four people were taken to hospitals after the crash, two in serious condition and two in fair condition.

Tuesday police said the driver of an eastbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound vehicle.

The occupants of the eastbound vehicle had to be extricated from the car and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Tuesday’s update states. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was also processed for DUI, police stated. That person’s identity has not been released.