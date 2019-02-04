× Head-on crash affecting traffic on 1300 South near 600 West in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one person required extrication from a vehicle after a head-on crash in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Adam Archuleta, Salt Lake City Fire, said they were called to the area of 578 West and 1300 South around 6:18 a.m.

Multiple injuries after head-on auto ax on 1300 South overpass near 600 West, bridge is closed while emergency crews work, gathering info, more on Fox 13’s GDU pic.twitter.com/1tYpRCRPRU — scott mckane (@macfox13) February 4, 2019

As of about 6:50 a.m. traffic cameras appear to show 1300 South has been closed in both directions in the vicinity.

While few details are clear at this point, Archuleta said the head-on crash involved two vehicles—one of which was carrying four people.

The nature and extent of the injuries are not yet clear, but at least one person required extrication from a damaged vehicle.

