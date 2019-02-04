Head-on crash affecting traffic on 1300 South near 600 West in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — At least one person required extrication from a vehicle after a head-on crash in Salt Lake City Monday morning.
Adam Archuleta, Salt Lake City Fire, said they were called to the area of 578 West and 1300 South around 6:18 a.m.
As of about 6:50 a.m. traffic cameras appear to show 1300 South has been closed in both directions in the vicinity.
While few details are clear at this point, Archuleta said the head-on crash involved two vehicles—one of which was carrying four people.
The nature and extent of the injuries are not yet clear, but at least one person required extrication from a damaged vehicle.
