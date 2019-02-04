Police identify suspect wanted for burglarizing, damaging SLC Justice Court

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department took to Twitter Monday, asking for the public’s help locating a man allegedly responsible for burglarizing the Justice Court in Salt Lake City sometime over the weekend.

Police said that Benjamin Bandfield, 26, is wanted for the burglary.

The SLCPD is seeking the public's help in locating Benjamin Bandfield, 26. Benjamin is #wanted for the #burglary of the SLC Justice Court. Anyone with information is asked to call SLCPD @ 801-799-3000. #seesomethingsaysomething #badguy pic.twitter.com/aAor1g4Gzn — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 4, 2019

Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police stated the courts, located at 333 South and 200 East, were burglarized at some point between Friday night and Monday morning.

Multiple ceiling tiles were damaged, and police said glass on vending machines was damaged, and some of their contents may have been taken. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

Anyone with information on Bandfield was asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.