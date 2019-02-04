Person of interest caught on camera after Salt Lake City Justice Courts ‘ransacked’

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating Monday morning after the Justice Court in Salt Lake City was ransacked.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer of Salt Lake City Police confirms the Salt Lake City Justice Courts, 333 South and 200 East, were burglarized sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Several ceiling tiles were damaged, but police are not able to confirm this was a rooftop burglary. A person of interest was caught on surveillance cameras and is being sought by police.

Police say court employees arrived Monday morning and found the place ransacked.

Court was canceled until “further notice” while authorities assessed the damage, but it appears the court has reopened and people are being allowed to enter as of shortly after 9:30 a.m. Court proceedings were delayed and expected to resume at 10 a.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.