Community gathers in Salt Lake to remember life of doctor, murder-suicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- At a candlelight vigil on Monday night, Dr. Sarah Hawley, a 27-year-old medical resident and the University of Utah was remembered for her energy, passion and caring approach to treating patients.

“Being a good friend, being a good daughter, being a good sister. Also being a good listener, being a good adventurer,” said Dr. Brian Vukelik, Sarah’s residency advisor of the qualities she had listed on her applications materials as her core values.

Police believe Sarah Hawley was killed by her boyfriend before he killed himself. Both of them were found in their Salt Lake City Home on Jan. 27.

“Sarah’s story is not done, because Sarah’s story lives on in us, in every patient that has been cared for by her,” said one of the speakers at the vigil in her honor.

Dr. Sarah Hawley was 27 years old. In lieu of donations to the family, loved ones have asked people to support causes Dr. Hawley was passionate about:

Dr. Sarah Hawley Fund https://auxiliary.apps.utah.edu/ugive/designation/3224

This fund has been established to honor the memory of Dr. Sarah Hawley and support an annual lectureship focusing on her interest in women’s health, pediatric care, and wilderness medicine.

Donations may also be made in her name to:

Planned Parenthood - Dr. Hawley strongly supported women’s rights

https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/…/cOJVhOyrzkq4uBcxVe…

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition

https://www.udvc.org/get-involved/donate.html

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.