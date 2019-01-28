Salt Lake City Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Sugar House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Sugar House Monday after two people were found dead inside a home following a disturbance.

While few details are available, it appears the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday inside a home on Ramona Avenue in the vicinity of 1800 East.

There was some kind of disturbance involving two people, ages 30 and 27, and Salt Lake City Police responded to the scene.

"A roommate heard a disturbance in the home and left the home and contacted police," Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. "When police arrived we found two deceased people inside the home. It appears as though at this point it is a murder-suicide, domestic related.”

The identities of the parties involved have not yet been released.

Shearer said he isn't aware of any previous police responses at the home. He said they are investigating the deaths to determine what happened.

“It’s just a very sad situation to have to deal with something like this, even though it’s apparent what occurred: we still handle it as we would any other homicide," Shearer said. "We investigate it thoroughly just to make sure we do understand exactly what happened.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.