Man who fell down elevator shaft at Salt Lake City Airport dies

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who fell down an elevator shaft at the Salt Lake City Airport’s construction site Wednesday has died, airport officials confirmed Saturday.

The 50-year-old man was an employee of Big D and Holder Construction, the companies contracted to work on the airport, and he was at the construction site when he fell an estimated 40 feet down an elevator shaft.

Big D and Holder Construction released the following statement on the employee’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened that the worker injured on January 30 has passed away. To ensure the privacy of the family during this difficult time, no additional information can be provided. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers.”

The identity of the man was not released at the time of this report.