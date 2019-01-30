Man taken to hospital after falling 40 feet down elevator shaft at Salt Lake City Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man was taken to a hospital after falling about 40 feet down an elevator shaft on the construction site at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Airport officials confirm the man fell around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The 50-year-old man is an employee of Big D and Holder Construction, the companies contracted to work on the airport, and he was at the construction site when he fell an estimated 40 feet down an elevator shaft.

His condition is unknown and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

No further details about the accident were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.