Utah nanny charged with abusing infant twins turns herself into police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A nanny charged with felony counts of child abuse has turned herself into police.

Sgt. J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department said McKenna Newell, 20 of West Valley City, turned herself into police Thursday morning.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Monday after she was charged with two felony counts of child abuse. The charges stem from an incident on January 5 when Newell allegedly abused two 5-month-old children in her care.

The alleged abuse included kicking the infants and covering their noses and mouths.

Holt said the children were not seriously hurt and were checked out at Primary Children's Hospital before being medically cleared.

Holt said they marked the case for felony charges because of the potential for serious bodily harm or injury.

The children's father showed video footage of the abuse to police, charging documents indicate. The woman told police she was "frustrated" with the children and didn't know what to do. She also claimed not to remember the abuse depicted in the video.

Holt said the woman faced a difficult situation and handled it inappropriately.

He said he has dealt with many child abuse cases involving caretakers or parents and, "Small children and infants in particular are challenging."

Newell is charged with two counts of child abuse as a second-degree felony. Holt said she was booked into jail and her bail is set at $75,000.

Police say the woman does not have a criminal record.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.