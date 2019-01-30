Man arrested in connection with homicide in Preston, Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Preston, Idaho.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office stated Tuesday night they have arrested Marlin McQueen of Preston “for causing the death of Wilden Lovin.”

McQueen was booked into jail in Cache County, Utah and the sheriff’s office states formal charges will be filed later Wednesday. He is currently being held without bond.

Investigators made the arrest after a “day of intense interviewing”, according to the press release.

Few details about the homicide have been released. Lovin was found dead inside his home in Preston on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday should establish the official cause of his death.

Sheriff David Fryar expressed gratitude for the help of several assisting agencies:

“A special thanks to the Preston Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s office, Idaho State Police and of course my tremendous staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.”