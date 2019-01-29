× Authorities identify victim of homicide in Preston, Idaho

PRESTON, Utah — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside his home in Preston Saturday and said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, 31-year-old Wilden Everett Lovin Jr. was found dead inside his home near 500 South and 200 East Saturday.

The death was reported by someone who found Lovin deceased, and responding deputies suspected foul play based on evidence at the scene.

The death has since been classified as a homicide and is being investigated by Preston Police assisted by State Crime Lab personnel and Sate Police Detectives.

The cause and manner of the man’s death have not yet been released. Police have identified several persons of interest and are conducting interviews.

“The victim was definitely killed, there’s no question about that: It was a homicide,” Sheriff Davis Frayer told Fox 13 News.

Anyone who has information about the death is encouraged to contact police.